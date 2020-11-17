Yellowknife Scouts’ Christmas trees are expected to be available for purchase at the Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-op parking within the next couple of weeks.

Every year, the Scouts sell balsam firs and Fraser firs.

Michael Kalnay, group commissioner for Yellowknife Scouts, said this week that the parking lot was set up for sales last weekend.

He said that 400 trees will be shipped from Prince Albert, Sask. and will be in hot demand.

“We sold out in 13 days last year,” Kalnay said. “The money after we pay for trees and truck service goes to Scout programming in Yellowknife, like for fixing up our Scout Pontoon Lake camp and Scout house at the Folk on the Rocks site.”

Customers can expect prices to range from about $90-$150, however costs can be higher depending on the size. Last year an 18 foot tree went for $450.

“Our supplier says trees are expected to ship next week and arrive in the last few days of November,” Kalnay stated. “We will be open by Dec. 1.”

Kalnay added that hours of operation will be will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Inclusion NWT’s Odd Job Squad

Inclusion NWT ‘s Odd Job Squad is working in partnership with the Scouts and will be providing tree delivery service for Yellowknife, Ndilo, and Dettah residents for $8.

This is the third year that the group has been offering the work.

Deliveries will be made within 24 hours on business days and weekend deliveries can also be arranged.

To obtain a tree from the Yellowknife Scouts with the delivery service from Odd Job Squad, residents are asked to inform the Scouts volunteers that Inclusion NWT will deliver the tree upon purchase.

Customers are then asked to write their name, address and contact number on a card provided by the Scouts and contact (867) 445-6967 by text or voicemail with their contact information.

The Odd Job Squad will also be offering pick-up service at a later date for a separate charge. Reservations for that service can be made in late December or early January. Inclusion NWT will be providing additional information at a later date.