Satirized Rylund Johnson video remains a mystery

A humouristic, edited video of a Yellowknife MLA speaking in the legislative assembly last week has made the rounds on social media to the bewilderment of many residents.

The 16 minute, 10 second video, called The Greatest Speech Never Heard in the NWT Legislative Assembly , satirizes Rylund Johnson, Yellowknife North MLA ‘s reply to Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek’s budget address from Feb. 28.

The video juxtaposes his speech with famous movie scenes that include the 2018 thriller by Jordan Peele, Get Out, the 2005 V for Vendetta television address scene as well as Mel Gibson’s 1995 Braveheart, the 2019 film The Joker, the 2011 picture Take Shelter and numerous others.

The video was created by an author named Mi Rage and was shared on the Dehcho First Nations Facebook page on March 3.

NNSL Media was unable to track down the person who created the video as of Wednesday afternoon but by end of the day it had 1,558 views.

Johnson sent out a message through his legislative assembly page stating he found the video humorous. He stated in an email to NNSL Media that he had received the video from a number of residents and enjoyed it after watching.

“I would say whoever made this has the exact same sense of humour and weird appreciation of politics and movies,” he stated. “Makes me laugh at myself while appreciative of the awesomeness of their editing. I don’t think I’ll ever enjoy watching myself talk but adding movie clips and dramatic music sure helps. Whatever we can do to get people engaged with politics is a positive in my books. Also I really liked the Mad Max cuts.”