The Yellowknife Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for their annual Christmas kettle drive.

As many volunteers are unable to contribute this season for safety reasons, the organization is “desperately” looking for people to help man the donation kettles at Canadian Tire, Walmart, Co-op, and both liquor stores.

In a news release, Salvation Army officer Jason Brinson advised that all kettle donations stay local to support Yellowknife Salvation Army programs such as toy and food hampers, hot meals, clothing, and Christmas assistance.

“This year our Christmas Campaign goal is $80,000,” he said. “We expect about $44,000 of that to come directly from kettle donations, so having enough volunteers is crucial to reaching our goal.”

The campaign runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24. To reduce contact and ensure safety of donors and volunteers, kettles can accept debit and credit tap donations.

“Many of our volunteers are seniors and they are stepping back to be on the safe side during this pandemic,” said divisional public relations secretary Major Al Hoeft. “We fully support those decisions, and anyone else’s who needs to be cautious this year.”

If you can spare a few hours to volunteer for a Kettle shift, the Salvation Army asks that you call 920-4673 or visit YZFKettles.ca.

2020 Holiday Toy Drive

The Salvation Army was also scheduled to host a 2020 Holiday Toy Drive in partnership with Northwestel at the Northwestel Retail Centre, Thursday morning.

The event was scheduled to feature City of Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty.

The campaign, which begins Nov. 12, will run to Dec. 10 and will involve the collection of toys in Yellowknife as well as Whitehorse to support local charitable organizations.