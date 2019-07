RCMP are investigating an incident at Rockridge Apartments that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday.

Police were called to the apartments on 54 Avenue late Saturday afternoon, RCMP Media Relations Officer Julie Plourde told Yellowknifer in an email. Following the incident, a person was sent to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

“The investigation is ongoing and Yellowknife RCMP is investigating the incident and mechanism of injury,” said Plourde.