Robin Greig is the new YKCF president

The Yellowknife Community Foundation (YKCF) is appointing Robin Greig to the position of president, states a Wednesday news release.

Greig is a longtime Yellowknife resident of over 41 years. Born and educated in Ontario, he came here to work for Stanton Territorial Hospital. He retired from the Stanton Territorial Health Authority in 2012 as the director of operations after a 31 year career.

Greig has also long been involved in short track speed skating at every level from local to international. He’s coached at both the Yellowknife Speed Skating Club and the NWT Amateur Speed Skating Association.

He took over as president on July 1.

The YKCF has been serving Yellowknife since 1993, supporting local charitable projects. To date, it has contributed over $1 million to various causes in Yellowknife and scholarships for students from across the NWT.