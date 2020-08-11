For the duration of August, Yellowknife residents are encouraged to decorate Veterans Memorial Drive (49 Avenue) in chalk art.

In an event the city is calling ‘The Great Sidewalk Chalk Mural,’ the municipality is providing chalk and hand sanitizer outside the Fireweed Studio (by Somba K’e Plaza) every day day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city invites residents of all ages and skill levels to add their piece to this community art project.

In a press release, the city reminded Yellowknifers to maintain public health measures by practising social distancing, using the hand sanitizer provided, and coming back at a later time if a crowd has gathered.