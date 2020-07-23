The first in a series of budget town hall presentations takes place tonight.

Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek will offer updates on the GNWT’s fiscal situation and outlook starting at 7 p.m. Other videoconferences are scheduled for Friday, July 24 at 12 p.m; Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m; and Thursday, July 30 at 12 p.m.

Click here to see the budget presentation. Links to join the sessions will be added on this website on the day of each discussion and recordings will be posted online under “Where can I find results?”

The public can also provide comments though the online Budget Dialogues Survey. It takes about 10-15 to complete and will remain open until Thursday, July 30. Surveys can also be downloaded here.

During the upcoming sessions, the finance minister encourages residents to consider such questions as what the economy should look like; which industries the GNWT should support; how government can support private businesses; what programs, services and infrastructure benefit our communities the most; and what programs, services and infrastructure are residents prepared to give up to maintain the spending that is deemed most important?