Religious holidays to be impacted by virus

This time of year is when many people of religious faith are preparing for their most important times of the calendar year.

This week is Holy Week and the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ are marked by most Christian churches throughout the week beginning with Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday on April 12.

Ramadan, which takes place from April to 23 to May 24, is a little further away, but involves a month of observation by Muslims involving extra prayers on top of five daily prayers and Friday prayers as well as extensive public gatherings.

All are expected to take a hit with suspended services in religious worship.

On Tuesday, Bishop David Parsons of the Anglican Diocese of the Arctic suspended all activities within the church, that include Sunday services as well as other meetings like prayer and Bible study throughout the week.

“I don’t think I have had a year of ministry or perhaps in my life where I was not celebrating (Holy Week) services in public gatherings,” said Anglican minister Bryan Haigh of the cancelled celebrations. “So this year will be different from the others.”

The Salvation Army of Yellowknife was among those that had similar feelings about the event.

“It is definitely a big event in the Christian calendar and an important event for us because without death and resurrection, we wouldn’t really have much reason to practice,” said Jason Brinson, executive director of the Salvation Army of Yellowknife. “It is foundational to our faith and celebrating it each year is an important part of our faith community and an important part of our own personal faith convictions and celebratory.”

Bishop Jon Hansen of the Catholic diocese of Mackenzie-Fort Smith, was exasperated when asked about how the impacts of Easter might impact practice.

“At this point I’m a bit overwhelmed at the implications,” Hansen said when asked about Easter.

“In Alberta as of this (last) weekend they will be cancelling weekend masses and that is for the forseeable future, which could include Holy Week and Easter. If we look at the curve and if the infection does spread North into our territory, we will be looking at the spread of infections in around the time Easter comes around.”