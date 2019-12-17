Regular hours resume at Yk RCMP detachment as repairs continue

Regular administrative service hours have resumed at the city’s RCMP detachment following water and sewer system repairs.

A “structural integrity issue with the main water pipe system,” at the headquarters’ the Henry Larsen Building, located on Veterans Memorial Drive (49th Avenue), forced Yellowknife RCMP to scale back service hours, resulting in fingerprinting and criminal records check services being suspended, RCMP announced on Dec. 4.

Those services, along with regular hours, resumed at the detachment on Monday.

Work on the main water pipe system at the Henry Larsen Building, however, continues, and “major repairs” will be taking place in and around the building, state RCMP.

The repairs will mean 49th Avenue (Veterans Memorial Drive) will be closed intermittently in the days ahead, as work is completed on a pipe system underneath the RCMP detachment’s main building, say police.

The ongoing repairs will continue to affect parking space in front of the detachment.

With active construction work underway, residents are urged to exercise extra caution when using the detachment’s front entrance.

Front-line policing, investigative services and the detachment’s Operational Communications Centre – responsible for fielding emergency calls – remain unaffected as the repairs continue, stated Monday’s news release from Yellowknife RCMP.