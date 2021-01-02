Rebecca Broman has won $50,000 for the Grand Prize of the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation’s New Year Cash and Prize Raffle, the Foundation announced in a Facebook post Friday.

Her prize, sponsored by Northwestel was among the 10 raffle winnings worth $99,000.

Phila Fyten took the second prize of $20,000 that was co-sponsored by McDonald’s, Holly Rein won $10,000 for third prize co-sponsored by Anytime Fitness and Rachel Yakkeina won $5,000 for fourth prize that was co-sponsored by Copperhouse.

Lee Ross won $3,000 for fifth prize co-sponsored by Top of the World Travel, Kevin O’Connell won $2,000 for sixth prize co-sponsored by Crowe MacKay LLP and Xavier Lamontagne won $1,000 for seventh prize that was co-sponsored by Air Tindi.

Mandi Bolstad won diamond stud earrings donated by Rio Tinto Diavik Diamond Mines, Duane Bohiken won an iPhone 11 Pro donated by Northwestel and Richard Miller won $1,250 worth of a gift card of choice donated by Elks Lodge 314.

More than $195,000 worth of tickets were purchased for the New Year Raffle, the Foundation said.