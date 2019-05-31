RCMP update on search for missing snowmobilers

Yellowknife RCMP have continued to search the area for two missing snowmobilers on Great Slave Lake by air.

After recovering the body of Sam Boucher, RCMP have continued to investigate two other missing persons, Cammy Boucher, 23– reported to be his daughter – and Jake Gully, 28, of Fort Good Hope.

While the active search was suspended on May 18, RCMP have worked with the supporting partner agency, Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA), on air surveillance of the area where Boucher was recovered, and where it is believed the two missing persons may have gone through the ice as well.

CASARA completed air surveillance of the area of interest on May 24 and again yesterday evening, May 30.

Both air patrols reported no sighting of additional debris or the missing persons.

The ice is receding on the lake but conditions are still volatile, and RCMP are warning people to stay off the ice and water.

“Conditions are too treacherous for anyone to venture on the ice or water,” stated S/Sgt Yannick Hamel, Operations Manager, Yellowknife RCMP in a news release Friday afternoon.

For the short to mid-term plans, air surveillance will continue to be the main source of information on the investigation.

Yellowknife RCMP General Investigative Section will continue to investigate the missing person’s file for the remaining two missing people and continue to stay in contact with their families.