RCMP traffic blitz leads to 74 warnings; 13 tickets

A two-day, joint road safety blitz carried out by the NWT RCMP and its law enforcement partners saw officers hand out 74 traffic warnings and 13 tickets to drivers in Yellowknife and Enterprise last weekend, according to figures released by the force Monday.

The campaign, conducted by G Division Traffic Services, the city’s Municipal Enforcement Division (MED), the GNWT’s Department of Infrastructure and the NWT RCMP General Investigation Section, initiated traffic stops at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 4 in Yellowknife between Sept. 7 and Sept. 8.

Another traffic stop was set up in Enterprise at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 2 during the same period.

One driver was arrested for alcohol-impairment, resulting in a 90-day driving ban. Another driver in Enterprise was handed a 30-day driving suspension after failing to pass a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), states Monday’s news release.

Mounties seized open liquor from two vehicles during the blitz. Improperly stored cannabis was also seized from three vehicles.

According to guidelines set by the government, a driver possessing legal cannabis must properly store the drug by keeping it in an unopened container or in an area out of reach of passengers.

In total, six 24-hour driving suspensions were dolled out to motorists on the Labour Day long weekend.

A few drivers, found to be transporting improperly stored firearms, received informal warnings.

In conjunction with the on-the-road safety blitz, RCMP members and partners patrolled the boat launches along the Ingraham Trail.

“It was a very busy weekend, and the public was very positive and showing appreciation of our work” stated Const. Steve Beck.

“We want to remind all road users that traffic safety is a shared responsibility. We ask drivers to stay focused on the road, follow all traffic control signs and travel at the posted speed limit,” he added.