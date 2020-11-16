Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call Friday for an intoxicated individual stranded outside at an unknown location.

Through investigation, RCMP found fresh tracks at the Con Mine boat launch appearing to head out on Yellowknife Bay.

In a news release Monday, RCMP advised that ice conditions were “too treacherous” for officers to conduct a search on the ice.

Instead the NT RCMP Dog Services were deployed and service dog Kola located the stranded individual in a shed on Lakeview Road. He was transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital to be treated for his extended exposure to the cold.

RCMP remind the public to always tell someone where they are going and to dress in layers to face the elements.

“We are thankful we found the individual safe and sound,” said Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel.