Reports of a bear near the Frame Lake area spurred a search by local RCMP on Saturday night around 11 p.m.

An RCMP vehicle was driving on the Frame Lake trail, on the east side of the lake and an officer was warning pedestrians of the possible presence of a bear.

Bear bangers, a type of flare that mimics the sound of gunshots were heard and seen in the same area just before 11 p.m.

The Facebook group Yellowknife Lost/Found Pets also contained several posts reporting a bear roaming around the Northlands Trailer Park.

