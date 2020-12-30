NT RCMP’s Historical Case Unit (HCU) has renewed its call for information on Mary Rose Keadjuk, who went missing in 1990, RCMP spokesperson Marie York Condon said in a news release Tuesday.

Keadjuk was 24 when she went missing in Yellowknife between late June and August of 1990. She was reported missing to Yellowknife RCMP in September of that year.

She had been residing at the Gold Range Hotel, where her personal belongings were found, along with her glasses.

In 2003, bone fragments were found near Con Mine in Yellowknife. In 2018, forensic DNA analysis determined that the remains were of Keadjuk.

The investigation into her case is ongoing.

“This is a haunting file and we would really like to find a lead or information that might assist us in finding out what happened to Mary Rose in 1990,” said Cpl. Mike Lewis, of the NT RCMP HCU.

Anyone with information on Mary Rose Keadjuk is asked to call NT RCMP HCU at 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.