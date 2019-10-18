RCMP reissue plea for help finding missing man

Yellowknife RCMP are renewing their call for assistance in finding 63-year old Yellowknife area man Glen Harold Field.

Field has grey hair, grey/blue eyes, measuring 178 cm/5 feet 8 inches and weighing 77 kg/169 pounds.

He is reported to spend most of his time on the land in the Rolfe Lake are, 150 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

A search crew traveled to the area but have found no trace of Field.

He is known to regularly contact people and businesses in town but RCMP received reports that he has not made contact recently. The exact date of last contact is unknown.

RCMP have been searching for Field for roughly one week.

As RCMP is investigating, they are asking residents to come forward with any information, even if it does not seem relevant, to assist in the search.

RCMP is asking anyone with information to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.