RCMP make public appeal in hopes of identifying suspect in Old Town assault

Victim was attacked 'without warning' following an argument on July 13

By
Brendan Burke
-
516

Yellowknife RCMP are hoping newly released surveillance footage will help identify a man they say seriously assaulted a male victim following a verbal altercation in Old Town last month.

Police have released photos of the suspect pictured walking his bike along Franklin Avenue on the evening of July 13. They believe he’s responsible for an assault that occurred in the same area just before 6: 25 p.m.

RCMP were called to the scene where they found the victim, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect had fled the scene, states a news release issued by Mounties on Aug. 22.

The victim, police say, was walking on the sidewalk when he crossed paths with the suspect, who was riding his bike on the sidewalk. An “exchange of words” turned into an argument before the suspect assaulted the victim “without warning,” states the news release.

The victim was medevaced following the assault.

The suspect is described as being six feet tall, with a wide muscular build and blonde hair styled in a buzz cut.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the man to come forward.

Residents with information about the assault are asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111.

Previous articleGUEST COMMENT: Feds, GNWT broke rules on park creation
Next articleEarly childhood educators connect
Brendan Burke
https://nnsl.com
As the Yellowknifer’s crime reporter, it’s my job to keep readers up to speed on all-things “cops and courts” related. From house fires and homicides to courtroom clashes, it’s my responsibility to be there - day or night, rain or shine. When I’m not at court gathering stories, I’m in the office, making calls to lawyers, emailing RCMP and tracking down sources. After hours, I rely on the public to let me know what’s happening and where. Entering my second winter in Yellowknife since leaving my hometown of Peterborough, Ont., in October 2017, everyday on this beat continues to be challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. Got a story? Call me at (867) 766-8288 or shoot me an email at editorial@nnsl.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here