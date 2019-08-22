RCMP make public appeal in hopes of identifying suspect in Old Town assault

Victim was attacked 'without warning' following an argument on July 13

Yellowknife RCMP are hoping newly released surveillance footage will help identify a man they say seriously assaulted a male victim following a verbal altercation in Old Town last month.

Police have released photos of the suspect pictured walking his bike along Franklin Avenue on the evening of July 13. They believe he’s responsible for an assault that occurred in the same area just before 6: 25 p.m.

RCMP were called to the scene where they found the victim, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect had fled the scene, states a news release issued by Mounties on Aug. 22.

The victim, police say, was walking on the sidewalk when he crossed paths with the suspect, who was riding his bike on the sidewalk. An “exchange of words” turned into an argument before the suspect assaulted the victim “without warning,” states the news release.

The victim was medevaced following the assault.

The suspect is described as being six feet tall, with a wide muscular build and blonde hair styled in a buzz cut.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the man to come forward.

Residents with information about the assault are asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111.