RCMP looking for missing man

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating David Fiss, 36, who has been missing since Aug. 18.

Fiss is described as 180 cm/5′ 11″ in height with a thin build. He was last seen by his coworkers in the area of Williams Avenue and may have attended the After 8 Pub on Forrest Drive in the evening of Aug. 18.

At the time of his disappearance Fiss was wearing jeans, black long-sleeve shirt and a black A+M Roofing ball cap. He isn’t from the Yellowknife area and doesn’t have any known friends in the city.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of David Fiss RCMP ask you to call 669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: nwtnutips with a message to 274637.