Yellowknife RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating 38 year-old Leander Browning.

Browning was reported missing on Wednesday evening at approximately 5:30 p.m., RCMP advised in a news release Thursday.

Browning was last seen near Franklin Ave. and 45 Street on Tuesday afternoon wearing a black, grey and red toque, brown khaki pants, brown faded bowline shoes, and a black jacket with a grey hoodie.

He is described as 5’ 9” and 179 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.