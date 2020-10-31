The Northwest Territories RCMP are investigating a “suspicious death” that occurred in downtown Yellowknife during the early mornings of Oct. 31, according to a news release.

The Saturday afternoon release states that the Major Crimes Unit and office of the coroner are investigating after police were “dispatched to an incident in the downtown area of Yellowknife.”

A specific location was not identified in the release.

“A person was located on scene with significant injuries,” states the release. “The person was later pronounced deceased. A second victim was located at another location with non-life threatening injuries arising from the same incident.”

Police say the Major Crimes Unit is being assisted by numerous units within the RCMP as well as the coroner’s office.

The RCMP have not arrested any suspects.

“However police believe this is not a random incident and there is no risk to the general public at this time as a result of this incident,” states the release.

The release states that further details will be provided when more information becomes available.

Police area asking anyone with information about the incident to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.