Police say they’re investigating the death of a 38-year-old man at the sobering centre on 50 Street in downtown Yellowknife.

Officers were called to “a building in the area of 51 Street and 51 Avenue” at about 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to spokesperson Marie York Condon. They found the man unresponsive inside. Cabin Radio reported that police gave that “rough” description of the location “before later confirming they had meant the sobering centre at 50 Street.”

“There are no public safety concerns at this time,” York Condon said. “RCMP are investigating, with the assistance of the NWT Coroner Service.”