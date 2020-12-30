A child died in the house fire that broke out in Fort Providence on Monday, RCMP spokesperson Marie York Condon said in a news release Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the blaze and attempted rescue of occupants of the house by RCMP, officers were informed that a child was unaccounted for.

RCMP officers entered the house but the fire and smoke prevented them from locating the child.

After the fire was extinguished and investigators were able to safely enter the house on Wednesday, a deceased person was found inside the residence.

RCMP are currently assisting the NWT Coroner Service with their investigation.

A joint investigation by RCMP and the Office of the Fire Marshall into the cause of the fire is also ongoing.

Several other members of the family had been treated for injuries from the fire.

A GoFundMe campaign that was launched on Tuesday by Chantel Bonnetrouge to raise money for the family who lost their belongings in the fire had by Wednesday almost tripled its goal of raising $5,000 for the family.

Bonnetrouge is a relative of the family.

On the GoFundMe page, Bonnetrouge said that her sister in law’s family had lost a child in the fire and also has five more children to care for.