RCMP have charged a man with murder in connection with a suspicious death in Yellowknife on Oct. 31, as the NT RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

Ahmed Mohamed, 21, faces charges of murder and assault causing bodily harm.

An arrest warrant for Mohamed aka “Scotty” has been issued and RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating the suspect, who is believed to be in the Yellowknife area.

“Through the investigation we were able to identify an individual in relation to the homicide,” said Cst Matt Halstead, with the NT RCMP Major Crimes Unit. “The investigation indicates this is not a random incident. While there may be some element of risk to the public, we do not believe there is imminent danger to the general public. Given the circumstances of the investigation, we advise extreme caution. Do not approach and call RCMP if you see him or know where he is.”

Mohamed is described as a black male, 170 cm tall, 110 pounds with black curly hair, which may be braided, and brown eyes.

If the suspect is seen, members of the public are asked to call NT RCMP Major Crimes immediately at 867-669-1111.

If there is an emergency, call 911 and clearly state it involves Ahmed Mohamed “Scotty” wanted for arrest.