The NT RCMP Major Crime unit arrested and charged Moran Nitsiza Sunday in relation to a sudden death at the Yellowknife Sobering Centre last week.

In a news release Monday, the RCMP advise that no other suspects are wanted in this case.

“The RCMP worked diligently on this investigation and have made an arrest in relation to this tragic death,” stated inspector Dyson Smith, the officer in charge of the Yellowknife detachment.

“Although this incidence occurred near one of the city’s shelters, this was not a factor as to why this happened,” he said.

“We are also very mindful of the impact this has on the neighbours and the community as a whole. We are thankful that these centres are available in reducing harm in our community.”

The news release notes the Yellowknife RCMP’s General Investigation Section, NT RCMP’s Forensic Identification section and the RCMP Major Crime unit “worked tirelessly to advance the investigation.”

Nitsiza will appear at the Yellowknife Courthouse Jan. 13, 2021.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.