Yellowknife RCMP attended a call for service at Mildred Hall School on Wednesday to assist with an “evolving situation involving a student,” according to a news release issued by police.

No further details about the student could be obtained by the end of Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to the release, a call came in to the RCMP at 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 9.

NNSL Media saw three police cruisers race down Matonabee Street from Franklin Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.

An initial presence of two marked police vehicles and another unmarked police vehicle were on scene.

Shortly thereafter a third RCMP vehicle and a City of Yellowknife Fire Division EMS arrived and idled in the school parking lot.

Police say that school staff initiated the “hold and secure protocol” to ensure safety.

Later in the afternoon, Mildred Hall School posted to their Facebook account stating: “We wanted to give you a head’s up about a brief incident at school today in case your child has questions this evening. A student was having a tough time in the hallway this afternoon so we asked students to stay in their classes. Everything has been resolved and everyone is safe.”

The release states that RCMP were able to de-escalate the situation and that a youth was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital for assessment.

No one was injured during this incident and there were no concerns for public safety. No charges were placed.