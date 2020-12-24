The Yellowknife RCMP have arrested a 29-year old man in relation to a series of break and enter offences. The suspect is believed to be connected to a number of break and enters, including an offence at the downtown Reddi Mart reported Dec. 23.

At approximately 4:09 a.m. on Dec. 24, Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call for service regarding an alleged break and enter at a business near 50th Avenue and 43rd Street. RCMP attended and discovered a broken window. Members located and arrested the suspect shortly thereafter.

The man is currently in RCMP custody and the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been proven in court.

In a news release Thursday, Yellowknife RCMP said they are “committed to providing a safe community and are actively taking steps to curb and investigate property crime in the community. Any information from the general public is greatly appreciated and serves to strengthen on-going investigations.”

Anyone with information about this or any suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: nwtnutips to 274637.