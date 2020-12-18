The actions of students from Range Lake North (RLN) school will help reduce hunger at Christmas after more than 600 donated food items were given to Hope’s Haven and the Salvation Army this week.

Each year, RLN organizes a food drive where students bring non-perishable food from home and place them under a 3.6-metre Christmas tree in the school atrium, said principal Yasemin Heyck.

“(This year) we had a friendly competition to see how many classes can bring in the most food items,” she said. “The kids and families really get into it. This year we gave them to the Salvation Army and Hope’s Haven. There’s a bar graph and they keep track of how many have been collected. One of our junior kindergarten classes gave the most.”

The school started the drive on Dec. 3 and even though it has already distributed around 600 items, Heyck said more are coming in and she expects more than 700 in total will be received.

“This was a good year,” she said.