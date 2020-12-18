Advertisement

The actions of students from Range Lake North (RLN) school will help reduce hunger at Christmas after more than 600 donated food items were given to Hope’s Haven and the Salvation Army this week.

Each year, RLN organizes a food drive where students bring non-perishable food from home and place them under a 3.6-metre Christmas tree in the school atrium, said principal Yasemin Heyck.

“(This year) we had a friendly competition to see how many classes can bring in the most food items,” she said. “The kids and families really get into it. This year we gave them to the Salvation Army and Hope’s Haven. There’s a bar graph and they keep track of how many have been collected. One of our junior kindergarten classes gave the most.”

Some of the hundreds of food items donated by Range Lake North school sit in the kitchen of Hope’s Haven after they were dropped off by teachers on Tuesday. photo courtesy of Hope’s Haven

The school started the drive on Dec. 3 and even though it has already distributed around 600 items, Heyck said more are coming in and she expects more than 700 in total will be received.

“This was a good year,” she said.

Advertisement

Blair McBride

Blair McBride covers the Legislative Assembly, business and education. Before coming to Yellowknife he worked as a journalist in British Columbia, Thailand and Ontario. He studied journalism at Western...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.