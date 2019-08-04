Ramble and Ride rolls into Old Town

The Old Town Ramble and Ride Festival rolled into Yellowknife’s historic neighbourhood for the thirteenth year this weekend.

Festival goers – some rambling, some riding down the hill into Old Town – were treated to a jam-packed weekend filled with lively activities and events. From dozens of live performances – held at a myriad of stages scattered throughout the heart of the eclectic and close-knit community – and art workshops, to fresh fish and chips and a bouncy castle, the beloved festival boasted a bountiful line-up.

