Ramble and Ride rolls into Old Town

By
Brendan Burke
-
135

The Old Town Ramble and Ride Festival rolled into Yellowknife’s historic neighbourhood for the thirteenth year this weekend.

Festival goers – some rambling, some riding down the hill into Old Town – were treated to a jam-packed weekend filled with lively activities and events. From dozens of live performances – held at a myriad of stages scattered throughout the heart of the eclectic and close-knit community – and art workshops, to fresh fish and chips and a bouncy castle, the beloved festival boasted a bountiful line-up.

Look for more photos and the full story about the weekend-long Old Town Ramble and Ride Festival in the Wednesday edition of the Yellowknifer. 

Brendan Burke
https://nnsl.com
As the Yellowknifer’s crime reporter, it’s my job to keep readers up to speed on all-things “cops and courts” related. From house fires and homicides to courtroom clashes, it’s my responsibility to be there - day or night, rain or shine. When I’m not at court gathering stories, I’m in the office, making calls to lawyers, emailing RCMP and tracking down sources. After hours, I rely on the public to let me know what’s happening and where. Entering my second winter in Yellowknife since leaving my hometown of Peterborough, Ont., in October 2017, everyday on this beat continues to be challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. Got a story? Call me at (867) 766-8288 or shoot me an email at editorial@nnsl.com.

