Communities around Great Slave Lake are in for a wet and rainy start of the week, with a rainfall warning in effect for Hay River.

Heavy rains are forecast for the Hay River region, including Enterprise, with 40 to 60 millimetres expected to fall, and up to 100 mm of rainfall possible “by the time the heaviest rain eases Tuesday afternoon,” according to Environment Canada.

Some flooding in low-lying areas is possible, it added.

Northwesterly winds of 30 km/h are forecast.

Yellowknife and Dettah can expect more rain and a possible thunderstorm on Monday, with about 5 to 10 mm of rain and northern winds of 30 km/h.

About 5 mm of rain is forecast to fall on Tuesday, with winds of 30 km/h. Tuesday night will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain.