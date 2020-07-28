The Crown prosecution argued Monday that Fort McPherson man Johnny Simon, poses “substantial risk” and should be convicted as a long-term offender for his pattern of repeat offences causing serious harm.

In 2018, Simon was convicted of sexual assault for the third time after he was found guilty for sexually assaulting a women in Inuvik.

In addition to the two prior sexual assaults, Simon’s record shows 11 prior convictions for offenses including aggravated assault, theft, and breaking and entering.

Prosecutor Morgan Fane pointed to his “significant period of criminality and significant number of prior convictions,” to demonstrate his high risk of re-offending.

Simon’s violent behavior is attributed with substance abuse. After assessment with forensic psychiatrist Dr. Phillip Klassen, Simon was diagnosed with substance use disorder in addition to borderline personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder.

While in custody for previous offences, Simon received treatment for propane inhalation and alcohol addiction that began in childhood.

Still, Fane said, in spite of the assistance for rehabilitation he has received in the past, Simon has repeatedly re-offended after being released from custody.

Having himself been sexually assaulted by his grandfather and his uncle, the Crown acknowledged Simon as “a product of his trauma.”

“A great deal of fault lies with colonialism, residential schools, and the 60s scoop,” Fane said, with mention of Simon’s mother been stabbed to death and Simon’s own eight suicide attempts. “Still, clearly he’s criminally responsible for his actions.”

Fane recommends the shortest available sentence for long-term offenders, offering a two-and-a-half year imprisonment followed by eight years of supervision.

Fane said Simon has told Klassen that he feels like a different person when he drinks, and that he is not thinking about the victims while committing assault. Fane told the court that without addressing his alcoholism “everything else falls by the wayside.”

Fane argued that his proposed sentence for Simon allows him to participate in the treatment and programming he requires without interruption. He said that certain programs within Canadian prisons have been reduced because of Covid, and that even the 30-month sentence he is proposing doesn’t guarantee Simon will get the programming required.

In previous treatments during detainment, Simon has shown progress and talked about “wanting to put his life back together,” the court heard, but he continued to fall back into criminal behaviours after his release from custody.

Fane said that in spite of the self-awareness he has demonstrated in treatment, Simon’s adulthood has been characterized by violent or sexually offending while intoxicated.

“His periods of non-offending have not risen to a point where he can do it on his own,” Fane said.

Simon’s defence counsel Kate Oja will make her final statements Tuesday morning before Justice Karen Shaner in the NWT Supreme Court.