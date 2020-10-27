The Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre was closed for much of this week but is expected to reopen on Wednesday after repairs are completed.
The museum had to close due to “an unforeseen incident related to maintenance being performed on the water main,” staff posted on the heritage centre’s Facebook page on Oct. 23. “Work is currently underway to clean up water which leaked into the basement and restore plumbing services to the facility.”
Jaimee Kepa, media spokesperson with the GNWT Department of Education, Culture and Employment, said on Monday that the museum was expected to open for regular visitation hours on Wednesday.
