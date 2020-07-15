The Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre (PWNHC) will be re-opening to the public starting July 16.

According to the Department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) it will be open Wednesday to Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are recommended but not mandatory.

To ensure the health and safety of staff and visitors, ECE has developed a set of health and safety guidelines that comply with the GNWT’s Emerging Wisely Plan.

Only 80 visitors will be allowed inside at one time. Gallery capacities will also be limited. These capacities will be marked at the entrance of each gallery.

“The Museum has been thoroughly cleaned in preparation of re-opening and cleaning will continue throughout the day,” spokesperson Meaghan Wolhberg wrote in a news release.

The Museum Café and water fountain will remain closed. Snacks from home can be brought and eaten in the café dining area.

Most interactive portions of the museum will be closed, covered or removed for visitor safety, according to Wohlberg. This includes the Discovery Gallery (kids’ area), which will remain closed until further notice.

The public is asked to stay away from the museum if they are experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms. Visitors are asked to use sanitation stations when entering the building, observe signs directing traffic flow and respect social distancing.