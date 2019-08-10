Pride Rainbow Run sprints through downtown

Roughly 140 runners and walkers sped past the finish line at Pride Rainbow Run’s inaugural event in Somba K’e park on Saturday.

A 3 km and 5 km run, the event was meant to be accessible for all fitness levels. “People can run it, or walk it, whatever’s comfortable,” event organizer Amanda St. Denis told Yellowknifer.

At the run, she was surprised at the strong attendance in the event’s first year of operations. Her initial attendance goal for the event was 25 participants. By Friday night, St. Denis said it hit 101 runners. “We panicked a little bit,” she said about the spike, adding that 40 people registered the morning of the run.

“It’s very moving. I’m actually surprised I didn’t cry,” she said about the turnout.

Event registration was $15, largely to cover insurance and other smaller costs, with an additional opportunity to donate more money toward Pride activities and future organizing. A barbecue followed the run, with live music, family-friendly activities like bouncy castles and a selection of booths celebrating LGBTQ2S+ community members.

While residents celebrate, St. Denis said they should also take advantage of the day’s events to learn more about their community and issues facing their LGBTQ2S+ neighbors.

“One thing I want people to remember: Sure Pride is fun and it’s meant to be … a celebration. But I really want people to learn more about LGBTQ2S+ issues and how it impacts their community.”

“So have this opportunity to be fun, but also an opportunity to learn more about how to be a better ally,” she said.