NWT post-secondary students accessing full-time Student Financial Assistance (SFA) benefits can receive two new grants offered by the Department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE), as announced by Minister R.J. Simpson on Monday.

As part of the GNWT’s Covid-19 economic relief measures and as students face the transition to online learning and pandemic disruptions, the new taxable grants offer help with students’ technology expenses.

The Technology Grant is a one-time payment of $750 that goes towards such expenses as computers, printers, scanners and tablets.

The Support Grant is an additional $100 per month for the duration of the student’s 2020-21 academic year, to assist with additional technological costs like internet fees.

“Over the last several months students in particular have had to adjust to the changing circumstances and environments due to Covid. Understanding some of the new financial implications students are facing we have made numerous changes to further support to our post-secondary students,” said Simpson.

“I am pleased to announce that we are enhancing SFA benefits with these new grants to better serve our residents. ECE is committed to ensuring NWT students/residents do not experience any additional stresses as they pursue their post-secondary education.”

Students can apply for grants or access more information on ECE’s Student Financial Assistance page or by calling 1-800-661-0793.