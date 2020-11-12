A positive case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine on Wednesday, Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) spokesperson Mike Westwick said on Wednesday.

The individual, an Alberta resident traveled on a charter flight which went directly from the south to the mine site, about 280 km northeast of Yellowknife.

The individual is currently isolating in a designated quarantine area onsite along with potential contacts.

No further details will be provided to protect privacy, the OCPHO said.

Medical staff at the mine are working closely with NWT health officials on further actions, including thorough testing and follow-up.

Terry Kruger, a spokesperson for De Beers, which operates the Gahcho Kué Mine said the company is focussed on the health and safety of everyone at the site.

“Contact tracing identified 14 De Beers and contractor employees who had close contact with the individual and all tested negative today and all are feeling well,” he said.

Also on Wednesday, a presumptive positive case of coronavirus has been identified in an Alberta resident at the Diavik Diamond Mine, about 126 km north of Gahcho Kué.

The individual traveled directly to the mine by charter flight and was transported safely back home.

Medical staff at Diavik are working with NWT health officials on getting the presumptive test confirmed and on other actions.

Contacts at the mine site are isolated in designated areas with no additional risk identified for NWT communities.

These cases will not be included in the NWT’s statistics as neither individuals are NWT residents.

The territory’s 11th confirmed case of Covid-19 was announced on Wednesday by chief public health officer Kami Kandola.