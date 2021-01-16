A case of Covid-19 has been diagnosed in Fort Liard.

The case is travel-related, chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said Saturday.

The individual is currently isolating and “doing well.” Their contacts are also isolating.

There is some likelihood of additional Covid cases being discovered based on what is known about the latest case, though there are currently no public exposure notices in effect, Kandola added.

“The rapid response team will be working on the ground to collect additional information about potential public risks,” she said.

The latest case brings to 26 the total number of coronavirus infections in the NWT, and comes one day after a positive case was found in Yellowknife that has no known origin.