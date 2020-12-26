One worker has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Ekati Diamond Mine.

The individual, who is a non-resident worker, is isolating appropriately onsite and doing well, chief public health officer (CPHO) Dr. Kami Kandola stated in a press release.

Advertisement

An investigation determined the individual travelled directly to the jobsite from Alberta and no risk has been identified to NWT communities.

Twenty nine contacts have been identified and are isolating onsite to reduce the risk of further transmission. Kandola advised that monitoring will continue.

As this individual was a non-resident, this case will not be included in the territory’s case numbers.

“This is another example of workplace precautions working to reduce risk,” Kandola said. “While your business or facility may look a lot different than a mine site, the healthy habits like masking up, physical distancing of at least six feet and limiting crowds are the same.”

As risk rises in Canada, Kandola suggests businesses re-visit exposure control plans to ensure smaller, distanced crowds and that those who are self-isolating do not come into facilities during their isolation period.

“As all of us shop, gather and enjoy the holiday season, it is a good reminder to stick to the healthy habits we know will work to keep the holiday season safe,” Kandola said.

She reminds residents to continue wearing a non-medical mask when in public, wash your hands frequently, stay home if you’re feeling sick and self-isolate properly as required.