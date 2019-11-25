Police suspect bear spray in downtown assault

Yellowknife RCMP found an employee of downtown business “in distress” after an apparent bear spray assault Friday evening, according to a police news release.

Alerted by an alarm, police found the employee at a business in the area of 50 Street and 50 Avenue around 8:49 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers noted a “noxious substance inside the business,” the release said. After calling fire services to assist with decontamination, and receiving assistance from dog and forensic teams, police began an investigation.

Nothing was stolen and there were no injuries following the incident. No arrests were made.