Police seize more than a kilogram of cocaine in High Level; Yellowknife man charged

A 64-year-old Yellowknife man is facing drug related charges after police in High Level, Alta. seized over a kilogram of cocaine destined for the territory, according to RCMP.

Members of the High Level RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) stopped a vehicle on Feb. 19, arresting two male occupants for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, states a news release from RCMP Wednesday.

Later, High Level RCMP, with the help of Yellowknife RCMP, obtained a vehicle search warrant. Inside, police located 1.3 kilograms of cocaine and one ounce of Khat – a stimulant that’s prohibited in Canada – say police.

Drug paraphernalia was also seized by police.

RCMP say the significant amount of cocaine seized represents “potentially 13,000 average doses,” of the drug.

Police believe the drugs were headed to the territory, particularly Yellowknife and Hay River.

High Level, a town located in northern Alberta, is about 300 kilometres south of Hay River.

Abdiraham Mohamud Mohamed, 64, of Yellowknife, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Ahmed Abdi Maalin, 23, of Brooks, Alta., is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing a peace officer. Police say Maalin gave officers a fake name during his arrest.

Both men were released on an undertaking with conditions to appeal in High Level’s provincial court on April 6. The charges against the individuals have not been proven in court.