Police seek public’s help in locating missing woman, 60

Police in Yellowknife are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 60-year-old woman last seen Friday.

Sladjana Petrovic was reported missing late in the afternoon on Dec. 26, the day she was last seen, states a news release from Yellowknife RCMP Monday.

Petrovic was reportedly last seen in the downtown area.

Petrovic is described by police as “Caucasian, 5’7” / 170 cm, 257 lbs / 117 kg, heavy build, shoulder length “salt and pepper” brown hair and blue eyes.”

Police say there is “no clothing description at this time,” but go on to say Petrovic may be wearing a blue jacket and running shoes.

Petrovic lives and frequents the downtown area, according to police.

Mounties are now urging residents keep a look out for the missing woman.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Sladjana Petrovic is asked to contact either Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: nwtnutips to 274637

Updates to follow.