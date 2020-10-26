Yellowknife RCMP are seeking public assistance in their investigations of a series of vandalism incidents at a construction site on School Draw Avenue.

In the last four months, there have been five alleged incidents with similar modus operandi (MO), a term used to describe crimes committed in a similar fashion, RCMP advised Monday in a news release.

The first incident was reported on July 12, and the last four are believed to have occurred between Oct. 14 and 26. The vandalism has apparently caused thousands of dollars in losses from damaged equipment, the release said.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity on or near the construction site on School Draw Avenue is asked to contact RCMP at 669-1111.

Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.