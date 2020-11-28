Advertisement

A vehicle flipped off the road into a ditch at approximately 10 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Robertson Drive and Con Road.

Yellowknife RCMP and Fire Division responded to a motor vehicle accident Friday night on Robertson rd. Natalie Pressman/NNSL photo

Five females were in the vehicle at the time. Yellowknife RCMP officers and fire fighter/paramedics attended.  

When asked if everyone is OK, one RCMP officer said “they seem to be.”

Mariah Caruso called in the accident. She and a friend were driving by when they noticed the car in the ditch.

Caruso told NNSL Media that the road was slippery and the driver lost control. She said the women, who seemed to be in their late teens, appeared calm.

NNSL Media will update the story as more information becomes available. 

The Yellowknife RCMP, Fire Division and medics attended the scene Friday night. Natalie Pressman/NNSL photo
Advertisement

Natalie Pressman

Natalie is a graduate of Carleton University’s journalism program. She has since held contracts working with an NGO in Vietnam and with Journalists for Human Rights in Iskatewizaagegan #39 Independent...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.