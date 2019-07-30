Police close off Bristol Road, evacuate building

An incident near the Aurora Ford has caused police to shut down a 200 metre stretch of road on Bristol Road from the dealership and Summit Air to Berry Street.

Rob Davidson, an employee of the Back River Project – Sabina Mine, said he and his colleagues were told to evacuate their building. They have been standing outside since 9:45 a.m., and were by told by RCMP this could take a while.

Police pulled down caution tape and cleared the area at 11:45 a.m.

More to come …