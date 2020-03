Part of a residential street near downtown Yellowknife was cordoned off with police tape on Tuesday night.

Six RCMP vehicles were parked outside the Sunridge apartment block near the intersection of 56th St. and 51A Ave. around 9 p.m.

Police officers appeared to be entering the apartment but there were no obvious signs of a disturbance.

NNSL Media has sent an inquiry to RCMP about the incident.