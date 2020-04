Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Michelle Larocque, from Yellowknife.

RCMP in Alberta made a public appeal online Monday afternoon in the hopes of finding Larocque.

According to RCMP, she’s believed to be in Grande Prairie.

She may have last been seen driving a white GMC pickup truck.

Anyone with information about Larocque’s wherebabouts is asked to call RCMP at 780-830-5700.

Updates to follow.