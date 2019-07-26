Police arrest woman after flower beds vandalized in Yk

'It's sad but I understand that nobody got hurt and that's what's important,' says RBC community manager

Where have all the flowers gone?

That’s what Yellowknifers were asking this morning after a number of blooms were uprooted from planters outside the Royal Bank of Canada on Franklin Avenue in an apparent act of vandalism.

Yellowknife RCMP received a report of the incident on Thursday at approximately 11:10 p.m.

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested and charges are pending.

Yanik D’Aigle, Royal Bank’s community manager, said he learned about the incident in a Facebook post this morning.

“It’s sad but I understand that nobody got hurt and that’s what’s important,” he said. “That was my initial concern, that maybe there was a fight or something like that.”

D’Aigle said he arranged for the mess to be cleaned up by the building’s property manager at around 8 a.m. this morning.

He said there have been instances of property vandalism at the bank in the past.

“It’s flowers,” he said. “They’ll grow back.”

News of the apparent act of vandalism was first reported by Cabin Radio this morning and has elicited strong reactions online.

Carbin reported that they were petunias.

In a Facebook post, area resident Meggin Creed is claiming that she witnessed the alleged crime.

“This was happening around 11 p.m. outside Royal Bank,” stated Creed. “We were driving home and saw the woman viciously ripping them all out. When we came around the block again a young woman had managed to get her to stop and she was leaving the scene. We reported to the police, hopefully they will investigate and hold this person accountable.”