Polar Tech preparing for closure due to coronavirus concerns

March and April are typically the busiest months of the year at the Kam-Lake based Polar Tech Recreation in Yellowknife, but as news of COVID-19 spreads globally, the business is planning for eminent closure in the coming days and weeks.

Joey Sutton, owner and general manager of the Kam Lake business, said during the months when people collect their income tax refunds, they tend to spend more, but due to the day-to-day news updates on the spread of the virus recently, he decided Friday night that the company should be winding down operations.

“I don’t see us being open in a week to be honest,” he said. “I can’t see Yellowknife not getting any cases of this the way it is passing around and there being lots of flights. I think we are withing within days of seeing our first cases here.”

He did not provide a date for when the store might actually close, but he said he wants to monitor the disease closely and close at the right time so that his 25 staff are protected.

In many cases, customers come into his store after coming off of flights and coming from other northern communities. This provides an uncertainty of what viruses could be brought in, he said.

“Late last night (Friday) I kind of decided to go day by day because I think it is wise for everybody to stay home at this point,” he said in an interview Saturday morning. “But I don’t want to be too early, either, so it kind of puts me in a tough spot.

“Once we get the first case in Yellowknife, that is going to be one of the deciding factors. I feel like we will likely be following one of the day cares (closures) and that that will be the canary in the mine for us. Once they start closing day cares, half of my staff won’t be able to come to work anyway. I can’t operate with half the staff.”

On Saturday the store was open and he was planning to open on Monday. He is looking to get in touch with government officials at the start of next week to see what kind of income supports might be available for staff.

“We want to know what might be available to us from the (government) funding side and for the staff because we don’t want to put them in a position where they only get employment insurance for two weeks.”

Ultimately, he wants to be protective of the most vulnerable in the community, namely seniors and young people.

“I’m not really concerned about me getting it or my workers getting it but who I’m more concerned about who they are going to give it to,” he said. “There are a lot of seniors and young children in town and compromised people and we don’t even know what the effects are going to be yet. It is important for us to stay healthy so we don’t pass it on.”

Sutton still remains quite positive about his business practice in the current economy, saying he has had a record year in sales and things have been very good up until recently. He said people are doing the right thing by taking the necessary precautions before the virus reaches Yellowknife.

“I think people have the right idea and are stocking up and getting ready to stay home,” he said. “I think the only way for people to fight is for people to stay home.

“We are getting less customers and I do think people are starting to clam up (in terms of spending).”

Sutton said it should be expected given that his recreational vehicles depend on disposable income.