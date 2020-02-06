PHOTOS: Concert kicks off Hockey Day in Canada weekend

The first big event of the Hockey Day in Canada festivities featured a sold-out multi-music act at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre, Feb. 5. On the bill were Wesley Hardisty, the Bidiniband, Karen Novak, Tara Slone, Digawolf and Bryan Trottier.

Close to 300 people attended the music event, which has been happening every year since the 2011 Hockey Day in Canada in Whitehorse.

“Music and sport are intrinsically linked,” explained Jason Jackson, communications manager with Sportsnet. “With Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada personalities like Tara Slone and Bryan Trottier – who also happen to be incredibly gifted musicians- there is a natural fit to showcase their talents to the community and create a connection that goes beyond hockey. The Music of Hockey Day event also serves as an excellent way to showcase local musicians and incorporate a local flavour into the festivities.”

Ron MacLean provided the master of ceremonies at the event, which featured some storytelling by hockey greats including Wendel Clark, Colin Patterson, Lanny McDonald, Paul Coffey and Darcy Tucker.

The evening included a video presented by Rogers Sportsnet producer Mike Fleury with a featured written voiceover by Stephen Brunt and music by Tanya Tagaq.

MacLean also acknowledged Georges Erasmus for his contribution to the 4,000-page Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples and implored him to be part of Saturday’s broadcast.

“What you did to lead the Dene to be president and national chief and set the tone for our conversation was unbelievable,” he said, thanking Erasmus for his work on the evolution of Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.