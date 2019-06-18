Photos: Beer barges into Yellowknife

The arrival of the beer barge at the Wardair dock on Saturday afternoon marked the unofficial beginning of summer in Yellowknife.

Organized by the Yellowknife Historical Society, the annual Beer Barge festival commemorates a time before the highway was built and important supplies, including beer, were barged across Great Slave Lake.

After spring break-up, the arrival of the first barge was often a celebration, and this year was no exception.

With a free barbecue, music, prizes for the best period costumes and of course beer, Yellowknifers celebrated their history under the midnight sun.