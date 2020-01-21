PHOTOS: Aboriginal Games Night at the Multiplex

The City of Yellowknife and Aboriginal Sports Circle NWT hosted an Aboriginal Games Night at the Multiplex, Jan. 17.
Many families were in attendance to take part in sports stations that included wrist hangs, stick pulls, Alaskan highkicks, the swing kick, and numerous traditional skipping, running, and competitive games.
Brian Ayalik-Pascal, 11, attempts the Alaskan Highkick, as Byron Kotokak watches. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
Rob Pascal, left, and instructor James Williams, right, hold the stick as Bilal Yalahow, 15, attempts a wrist hang. Dawson Craig, 15, watches in the background. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
Cheyenne Lafferty, centre, assists Imogen Lee, nine-years-old, left, and Lilia Sauer, nine-years-old, right with the stick pull. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
Kyle Tuktimak attempts the swing kick. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
Elisapea Kagak, five, is airborne in the caribou-skipping station. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
Daniel Shen, left, attempts the bench reach with a cigarette lighter. Kyle Tuktimak, right, assists in holding Shen’s feet to the bench as he reaches for the object. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
Kyle Tuktimak,right, attempts the bench reach with the assistance of Daniel Shen. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
Simon Whitehouse came to Yellowknife to work with Northern News Services in 2011. He came from Prince Edward County, Ont., and obtained his journalism education at Algonquin College and the University of Ottawa. Working in Yellowknife, he covers education-based stories and general news but has also taken other beats in the past, including city hall and entertainment. He is a champion of the printed word and the importance of newspapers. As a board member of the United Way NWT and Rotary True North, he believes in the importance of civic engagement and community building. He spends his spare time with his boxer Sharona. Simon can be reached at (867) 766-8295 and editorial@nnsl.com.